Festive Fife: 14 Christmas shows and concerts to see this December

1. The Night Before Christmas, Carnegie Hall

This magical festive tale is perfect for families with children aged three to seven. On the night before Christmas, Emily stares out of the window, hugs her teddy and waits excitedly for the morning, while in the corner a little mouse called Eddie can’t understand why only humans are allowed to get presents. So he sets off in search of Father Christmas to find out for himself. Three performances take place at Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline on Saturday, December 3. Tickets from www.onfife.com

Photo: Contributed