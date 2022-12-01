Festive Fife: 14 Christmas shows and concerts to see this December

With Christmas just around the corner there’s a whole lot of festive entertainment taking place over the coming weeks.
Here we take a look at just some of the pantomimes, concerts and events taking place at theatres and venues across the Kingdom in the run up to December 25.
There’s bound to be something among them to suit all ages and tastes and to help everyone get into the Christmas spirit.
1. The Night Before Christmas, Carnegie Hall
This magical festive tale is perfect for families with children aged three to seven.
On the night before Christmas, Emily stares out of the window, hugs her teddy and waits excitedly for the morning, while in the corner a little mouse called Eddie can’t understand why only humans are allowed to get presents. So he sets off in search of Father Christmas to find out for himself. Three performances take place at Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline on Saturday, December 3. Tickets from www.onfife.com
Photo: Contributed
2. Cinderella, Rothes Halls
Panto season returns to the Kingdom with Cinderella at Rothes Halls, Glenrothes.
With a fabulous cast (including a familiar face or two from the telly) and lavish sets and costumes, this pantomime will be a fun, festive, feel-good, Christmas experience.
The show runs from December 3-24. To book tickets visit www.onfife.com
Photo: na
3. Snow White, Byre Theatre
The St Andrews panto is brought to the stage by the Byre Theatre and Bard in the Botanics.
Written and directed by Gordon Barr, Snow White offers audiences a great panto experience with songs, jokes and lots of fun and laughter
Snow White runs from December 1 to 31. Visit www.byretheatre.com to book.
Photo: WALTER NEILSON
4. Rapunzel, Lochgelly Centre
Come along and join ‘Cowdenbeath Community Theatre’ as members present ‘Rapunzel’ , complete with all the usual family friendly pantomime traditions, to you get you in a magically festive mood. Performances will run from December 7 to 10 at Lochgelly Centre. Tickets from www.onfife.com
Photo: Contributed