Fife Art Exhibition winners revealed

Fife’s biggest annual arts competition unveiled its winners on Friday.

The top entries were announced at the official opening of the 2019 Fife Art Exhibition, which is sponsored by Shell UK, at the Lochgelly Centre.

Winners, guests and judges at Fife Art Competition's presentation'evening. Pic: Dave Wardle

This year’s winners are Dinnes McArthur (Dalgety Bay) - Talk Like an Egyptian; Thomas Cargill (Cowdenbeath) - The Over Thinker; Joyce Munro (Dunfermline) - Fish and Chips; Moira S MacPherson (Kelty) - Tuppence a Bag; Craft Award - Angela Braisher (Lochgelly) - Matchstick Jewellery Box; Youth Award - Andrew Fretwell (Cupar) - The Fifer.

The six winning works will be purchased by Shell and presented to Fife hospitals and healthcare facilities and each of the artists received £200.

The winning artworks will also be displayed at Kirkcaldy Galleries prior to being presented to NHS Fife.

This year’s exhibition, which has been running for 36 years, attracted nearly 200 entries from amateur artists in the Kingdom and the works now line the walls in the centre’s public spaces.

Gillian Parsons, programming and engagement officer for Fife Cultural Trust, said: “The winners’ works impressed the judges with their stand-out quality.

“The presentation night is always an exciting occasion because as well as announcing the winners, we get to see the full exhibition and the breadth of the work on show at the Lochgelly Centre is a reflection of the range and high standard of amateur artists we have in Fife.”

Guests on Friday included Councillor Linda Erskine, chair of Cowdenbeath Area Committee, Teresa Waddington, plant manager, Shell, Mossmorran, and Sinead Braiden, non-executive director, NHS Fife.

The evening was hosted by Councillor Lesley Backhouse, vice convener of Fife Council’s Community and Housing Committee, who is also a board member of Fife Cultural Trust, who also presented the prizes.

Other artists highly commended were: Irene Combe, The Rain in Spain; Ian Thompson, The Peep Show; Katherine Montgomery, The Kingdom of Fife; Fred Barbour, Morning Mar Forest; Kirsten Mirrey, The Catch of the Day; Christine Surradge, Ringupurv; Caitlin Evans, A Happy Bunch; Sheila Collins, The One That

Got Away; Michael Deeprose, A Hard Life (Times); Terry Angus, Lost in Thought; Christopher Nicol, The Titanic; Anne Ewan, Girl with the Berret.

The exhibition runs at the Lochgelly Centre until November 23.