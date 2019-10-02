Fife Art winners to be unveiled this week

Fife’s biggest annual arts competition unveils its winners on Friday.

The top entries will be announced at the official opening of the 2019 Fife Art Exhibition, at the Lochgelly Centre.

The six works which have been judged the best will be purchased by sponsors Shell and presented to Fife hospitals and healthcare facilities – and each winning artist will receive £200.

The winning artworks will also be displayed at Kirkcaldy Galleries.

This year’s exhibition, which has been running for 36 years, attracted nearly 200 entries from amateur artists, and the works now line the walls in the centre’s public spaces.

“The exhibition is always a great reflection of the range and high standard of amateur artists we have in Fife,” said Gillian Parsons, programming and engagement officer, Fife Cultural Trust (ONFife).

During the exhibition period, which runs until November 23, ONFife is offering participants the opportunity to take part in specialist arts classes in the centre’s purpose-built art department.