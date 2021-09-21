Fife artists set for first annual exhibition since lockdown

The event is the first to be held since the pandemic.

It runs for six weeks from Monday, September 27 until Saturday November 6 in the upstairs gallery at Rothes Halls, Glenrothes.

Entry is free of charge and it can be visited every day during the venue’s normal opening hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Blue Tits and Blossom’ by Wilma Kennedy, a long time member of Glenrothes Art Club

Over 160 paintings in a wide range of styles, media and subjects will be on display.

Additional craft work will fill the glass display cabinets.

An opening ceremony and private view on Saturday will welcome guest of honour, Pat Beveridge, palace artist at Falkland Palace.

Janette Evans, club President added:, “This is a great opportunity to view the exciting work of local artists.

Glenrothes Art Club is always looking out for new members and anyone 16 years and over will be made very welcome at our informal sessions in the club rooms in Caledonia House in the Saltire Centre.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.