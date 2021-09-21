Fife artists set for first annual exhibition since lockdown
Glenrothes Art Club’s annual exhibition returns next week.
The event is the first to be held since the pandemic.
It runs for six weeks from Monday, September 27 until Saturday November 6 in the upstairs gallery at Rothes Halls, Glenrothes.
Entry is free of charge and it can be visited every day during the venue’s normal opening hours.
Over 160 paintings in a wide range of styles, media and subjects will be on display.
Additional craft work will fill the glass display cabinets.
An opening ceremony and private view on Saturday will welcome guest of honour, Pat Beveridge, palace artist at Falkland Palace.
Janette Evans, club President added:, “This is a great opportunity to view the exciting work of local artists.
Glenrothes Art Club is always looking out for new members and anyone 16 years and over will be made very welcome at our informal sessions in the club rooms in Caledonia House in the Saltire Centre.”