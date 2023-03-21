Fife charity set to host fun day fundraiser for humans and their dogs this weekend

The fundraiser at The Strand in Mitchelston Industrial Estate is being organised by Canine Welfare & Training to raise cash to enable the charity to continue the work it does with dog owners and their pets.

The charity provides owners with the tools and techniques to develop positive training by promoting the understanding of a dog’s behaviour and exploring different approaches to creating a bond through training and engagement, all at an affordable price.

Canine Welfare & Training is a non-funded organisation that relies heavily on donations to exist. It is run by volunteers including a dog trainer who has over ten years of experience.

There will be flyball demonstrations on the day as well as a chance for people to try it for themselves with their own dog. (Pic: Derek Young)

Organisers hope people will come along to the fun day and show their support for the charity, while learning more about other dog activities that can help strengthen the bond between a dog and its owners.

As well as a variety of pop up stalls with products for both humans and dogs, there will be entertainment for the young family members on the day with a bouncy castle and rides, face painting and balloon modelling on offer.

Visitors will have the chance to watch demonstrations of scent work, hoppers, flyball and agility with the chance to try some out for themselves with their own dog.

A fun dog show will also take place on the day with entry just £2 per dog. Categories to be won include most handsome, prettiest girl, golden oldie, best rescue and puppy.

There’s also a chance to win with a bumper raffle on the day.