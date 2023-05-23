Fife community groups, businesses and individuals urged to get involved in Linton Lane and Rabbit Braes Gala

The popular community event returns on Saturday, June 24 for the first time since before the Covid pandemic.

The family fun day, which will run from noon until 4pm, will feature a range of stalls and activities offering something for all ages.

Organisers say this year’s event looks set to be bigger and better than ever, and are inviting individuals, businesses and community groups to get involved.

The gala was a popular community event before the pandemic.

The team are looking for crafters to set up a table selling their crafts, local groups looking to let people know what they offer the community and charities to hold a stall at the event.

They are also keen to hear from local groups who could put on a display and showcase what they can do during a 15 minute display spot.

Anyone wishing to volunteer to help on the day is asked to get in touch with the event’s organisers, as are any businesses interested in sponsoring the event or donating a raffle prize.

Lorraine Wilkinson, chairman of the Rabbit Braes Development Group added: “Money raised on the day benefits the local community. It supports the Linton Lane Centre in the amazing work they do in the community and it helps the Rabbit Braes Development Group with the family events we organise.”

The first gala was held by the Rabbit Braes Development Group and the Linton Lane Centre back in 2013. Following its success it was decided to host the event annually, and organisers have been working hard to grow it year on year. The Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 put a stop to the event for a few years, but everyone at Linton Lanes and the Rabbit Braes are excited to be bringing it back for the community this year.