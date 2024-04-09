Fife estate hosts family weekend event as part of Scotland’s Daffodil Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It takes place at Backhouse Rossie Estate, by Auchtermuchty across Saturday and Sunday, with a host of events planned for the family - and a chance to see over 20,000 daffodils

Activities in the barn include a vintage fete, hook a duck, coconut shy, and nine-hole putting. There will also be vintage and artisan stalls selling food and drinks, bakery, vegetables, wax melts, and plants, as well as a daffodil display stand. A cafe will be open selling light bites, treats, hot and cold drinks.

Outside there will be a Little Toots bear walk, a woodland walk to covenanters’ tomb and a quiz. Visitors can also explore the Magical Walled Garden with white crushed shell path, fringed by daffodils, daffodil lawn with views to the Lomond hills.