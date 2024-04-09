Fife estate hosts family weekend event as part of Scotland’s Daffodil Festival
and live on Freeview channel 276
It takes place at Backhouse Rossie Estate, by Auchtermuchty across Saturday and Sunday, with a host of events planned for the family - and a chance to see over 20,000 daffodils
Activities in the barn include a vintage fete, hook a duck, coconut shy, and nine-hole putting. There will also be vintage and artisan stalls selling food and drinks, bakery, vegetables, wax melts, and plants, as well as a daffodil display stand. A cafe will be open selling light bites, treats, hot and cold drinks.
Outside there will be a Little Toots bear walk, a woodland walk to covenanters’ tomb and a quiz. Visitors can also explore the Magical Walled Garden with white crushed shell path, fringed by daffodils, daffodil lawn with views to the Lomond hills.
Tickets and further information is available at https://www.backhouse rossie.co.uk or on the door. The event has free parking.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.