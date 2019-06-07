The Fife Farming Heritage Show returns to Cupar this weekend.

The two-day show held at Kilmaron begins on Saturday with an auction for agri and auto jumble spares and machinery, car boot sale, road run and evening BBQ for exhibitors.

The Sunday show promises to be one of the best yet with a diverse range of exhibits displays and demonstrations lined up, a mix education and entertainment.

It will be ideal for school pupils studying World War II while younger children may want to take part in the pedal tractor class which allows free entry for one adult accompanying a child with their tractor.

The theme for this year’s event is Dig for Victory, where the efforts of agriculture to feed a blockaded nation will be honoured 80 years since the outbreak of World War II and 75 years since the D-Day landings.

A large selection of the machinery used during the conflict is being gathered, from Lease Lend tractors and machinery to a wide selection of military vehicles.

Many aspects of the home front will be covered including food rationing, land girls, make do and mend etc.

A wartime kitchen and shop will be recreated and re-enactment groups concerning the Home Guard and timber production will also be present.

Many other tractor anniversaries will also be celebrated at the event, with information boards, period photos, literature and memorabilia all on display.

Heavy horses, steam vehicles, cars, commercials and bikes will also feature.

There is the chance to win a Fordson Dexta tractor in the raffle raising money for the Scottish Charity Air Ambulance.

The fun on Sunday starts at 10.30am with parking free. Entry is free for children, £8 for adults and £5 for concessions.

More information can be found on the club’s website, www.fifevintage.co.uk, or on their Facebook page.