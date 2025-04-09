Fife festival unveils vibrant programme  at heart of its 20th anniversary event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Fife festival has unveiled a vibrant programme of jazz, traditional, and guitar music concerts across a number of venues.

Anstruther in Fife will be at the heart of East Neuk Festival’s 20th anniversary celebrations which run from June 25-29.

Highlights include Northumberland’s legendary folk artist Kathryn Tickell with her band The Darkening playing tunes from her new album Return to Kielderside at Astruther Town Hall, Saturday 28th. Also appearing is Tom Smith, a rising star on the London jazz scene who will play a bluesy set of tunes from his debut album A Year in the Life at the same venue on the 27th.

Festival favourites returning include Scottish composer, musician and songwriter Euan Stevenson with fellow jazzers Andrew Sharkey (double bass) and Tom Gordon (drums). Sean Shibe, who made his debut at East Neuk Festival in 2012, returns to perform three solo concerts spanning five centuries in the evolution of the guitar in a single day.

Kathryn Tickell performs at Astruther Town Hall (Pic: Georgia Claire)

The festival also sees the return of harpist and composer Esther Swift, with an epic reinterpretation of her 2024 Big Project commission Zulu. This promenade performance on the Saturday afternoon tells the stories of the Zulu fishing boats that once thronged the East Neuk coastline through music devised with musicians from St Andrews Music Project, Fife Youth Jazz Orchestra and East Fife Community Ensemble against a back drop of newly commissioned art work by Esme McIntyre.

Svend McEwan Brown, festival director, said: “I am thrilled to be able to bring so much world class talent to Anstruther for our 20th festival. If there’s a theme running through it, it has to be ‘amazing musicians at the top of their game.’

“You would normally hear these people in major world venues, but they’re drawn to the East Neuk by the amazing atmosphere and enthusiastic audiences. With top class, jazz, folk, community arts, guitar and world music there is something special for everyone, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to the festival in June.”

Elsewhere in Fife, music fans can also enjoy an outstanding classical programme of music including all five of Beethoven’s late quartets performed by four of the world’s finest: Elias Quartet, The Pavel Haas Quartet, Castalian Quartet and the Belcea Quartet.

Svend Brown, East Neuk Festival director (Pic: Colin Hattersley)

Audiences can also enjoy the return of the Scottish Chamber Orchestra with principal guest conductor Andrew Manze who will open this year’s festival; and Schubert’s three song cycles performed by celebrated tenor Mark Padmore and baritone James Newby, and pianist Joseph Middleton.

To close the 20th festival, there will be the world premiere of Field of Stars by Sally Beamish performed by all four quartets and inspired partly by pilgrimage, and the Santiago de Compostela or ‘Field of Stars’ – the navigational tool used by pilgrims over the ages.

The festival celebrates the joy and power of live music and its potential to transform lives and life. In the past 20 years the festival has presented over 420 events and welcomed well over 3,000 performers and 200,000 people to some of the most unique and intimate venues in the East Neuk of Fife. The full programme is at www.eastneukfestival.com