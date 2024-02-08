Fife food and drink producers and businesses set for week long showcase

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first Fife Food & Drink Week will be held between Saturday, March 9 and Sunday, March 17 with food and drink producers and businesses around the Kingdom getting involved.

The hugely successful Bowhouse Market returns in March with a theme of ‘Grow your Own’. A selection of food and drink traders from Fife and beyond will come to the East Neuk of Fife. There are also markets scheduled for Cupar, Falkland Estate and Tayport’s Larick Centre, who will also be giving away a fruit tree from their community garden.

Fife’s great restaurants, cafes and food venues will also be showcasing their menus with some special menus to choose from during Fife Food & Drink Week.

The Michelin starred Peat Inn in the East Neuk has a special Mother’s Day Lunch, and Rufflets Hotel near St Andrews has special lunches and afternoon tea on Mother’s Day too. You can also celebrate Mother’s Day at the Ship Inn in Elie, including a free glass of Prosecco for Mum, and the Den at Culross with a Tipsy Tea. Kingsbarns Distillery are launching their new Cream Teas on Mother’s Day with a specially created Gin cocktail.

St Andrews Cocktail Week is also returning, with a masterclass at The Balcomie Links Hotel in Crail, and at Darnley’s Gin Distillery you can learn all about gin and make your own unique blend.

Another event returning this March is the popular Fife College Food Festival which is a great day out for all the family with a full programme of demonstrations by industry professionals and young talent, kids’ and adults' workshops, tastings and stalls, and the opportunity to purchase some great local produce.

For something a bit different take your own food and drink to an afternoon of Parisian Café Music in Crail.