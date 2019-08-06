Fife food fans set for treat at first Leven Food & Drink Festival

Fife foodies are in for a treat later this month, when Leven’s Shorehead hosts the town’s first food and drink festival.

On August 24, the Shorehead will be transformed into a food fan’s paradise, packed with stalls selling all sorts of tasty treats, demonstrations giving local cooks tips and ideas, and lots of other fun activities.

Loch Leven Brewery, Selkirk Distillers, HMB Street Food, Papamacs Gourmet Kitchen and Kirsty’s Kitchen Creations are among the traders set to set up stalls, with more due to be announced.

As well as all the food and drink on offer, there will be live music, a face painter, and even a smoothie bike, where riders can use their pedal power to create their very own smoothie.

“It’s something that can help the town centre,” said businessman Lee Murray, of organiser Levenmouth Together. “It will help the town centre regeneration and drive traffic to the High Street.”

Lee said if the event goes well, future food and drink festivals could spread up the High Street. But he was keen to stress that the idea of the event was to get more people visiting the town centre, supporting High Street businesses.

The launch of Leven’s food and drink festival follows the success of similar events in Crail and Kirkcaldy.

“A lot of towns are doing food and drink festivals,” added Lee. “Why should we not have one?”

For more details, visit the Levenmouth Together Facebook page.