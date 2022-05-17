Fife garden centre to mark 120th anniversary of Peter Rabbit with special event for children

This year marks the 120th anniversary of Peter Rabbit, created by author Beatrix Potter.
Garden centre retailer Dobbies, is hosting a free sustainable workshop in Dunfermline which has been specially created for local children to celebrate the special birthday.
It takes place on Sunday June 5 as part of National Children’s Gardening Week.
Children are invited to join a’ Grow with Peter Rabbit’ workshop at Dobbies which will include a range of exciting gardening-themed activities for the 4-10 age group.
They can explore Mr McGregor’s vegetable patch, learn how to keep their own fruit and vegetables safe in a sustainable way, and how to welcome wildlife into their garden.
Advance booking is required.
Visit dobbies.com/events