Fife garden centre to mark 120th anniversary of Peter Rabbit with special event for children

A special event is taking place in Fife to celebrate a landmark birthday for one of the most loved children’s characters.

By Allan Crow
Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 10:37 am

This year marks the 120th anniversary of Peter Rabbit, created by author Beatrix Potter.

Garden centre retailer Dobbies, is hosting a free sustainable workshop in Dunfermline which has been specially created for local children to celebrate the special birthday.

It takes place on Sunday June 5 as part of National Children’s Gardening Week.

Dobbies - Peter Rabbit (PIc: Stewart Attwood)

Children are invited to join a’ Grow with Peter Rabbit’ workshop at Dobbies which will include a range of exciting gardening-themed activities for the 4-10 age group.

They can explore Mr McGregor’s vegetable patch, learn how to keep their own fruit and vegetables safe in a sustainable way, and how to welcome wildlife into their garden.

Advance booking is required.

Visit dobbies.com/events

