Fife holiday park talent competition call could leads to a TV appearance

Pettycur’s Got Talent is set to launch at one of Fife’s top holiday parks - and it could lead to a TV appearance.
By Allan Crow
Published 4th Aug 2023, 12:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 12:49 BST

Pettycur Bay Holiday Park is hosting the show on Saturday, October 21, and it is open to anyone living locally who thinks they can take the top prize.

The park is inviting entries, and they can be anything from juggling to comedy to impressions. Up for grabs is a 50 inch TV set. The closing date to enter is August 10 - email [email protected].

Janet Murray, general manager. “We’re inviting applications for this fantastic night celebrating homegrown talent. Simply fill in a form which we will email to you, outlining what sort of act you are, whether you are a solo performer, or part of a group, and we will consider them all, giving as many acts as possible the opportunity to perform on the night.”

It follows a similar event at Leven Beach which had all types of local acts perform recently.Added Janet: “We have decided to stage our own talent show and would hope that we receive lots of applications. What’s more, this event is likely to be filmed for BBC documentary series Life on the Bay.”

