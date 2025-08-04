Fife hotel unveils new hypnotism show

A Fife hotel is opening its doors to a show with a difference.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Old Manor Hotel at Lundin Links is debuting a brand-new show with Colin Adamson, a well-known comedy hypnotist and mentalist, coming along to perform at the Hotel on Saturday, September 27. The interactive show will see Colin, a performer in the field of hypnotism, magic and mentalism for over twenty years, involve willing members of the audience in his performance.

“This show is guaranteed to be fast paced, and a bit different,” said Tina Kennedy, operations manager at The Old Manor. “We were really pleased to secure Colin’s services for the evening. We have been told to expect an amazed and astounded audience. If those watching the show wish to get involved, they can, but there is no pressure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We haven’t put on a show like this before. We thought we would try it, and see how it goes down. If Colin proves a hit, we will certainly try hard to get him along again to entertain and astound us.”