Fife makers selected to showcase talents at major craft show

Four talented Fife craft makers have been selected to take part in the Craft Scotland Summer Show, the country’s biggest craft event.

The show runs from August 2-25 on the second floor of White Stuff in George St, Edinburgh, which will be transformed into a haven for craft and design lovers.

Designed by Laura Ukstina.

On show will be a huge range of precious metal and mixed media jewellery, woven cushions and rugs, quilted and printed textiles, hand-thrown ceramics, vibrant glass, forged steel vessels and wooden homeware.

With over 6000 visitors expected, the show is a magnet for craft and design enthusiasts seeking out a different kind of creative talent during the Edinburgh Festival.

41 craft makers from across Scotland have been chosen to showcase their talents, and flying the flag for Fife are:

Laura Ukstina from Lochgelly, creates playful and geometric knitwear under her label, Scarlet Knitwear. Her pieces are designed and made using traditional skills and either a hand-powered knitting machine or digital knitting machine.

Designed by Kate Trouw.

Laura takes inspiration from the shapes and colours found in her everyday life. Scarlet Knitwear features a range of luxury knitted accessories, including hats, fingerless gloves, headbands and scarves.

All pieces are made from the finest quality Scottish spun Lambswool and cashmere yarns. Using these local natural materials is important for Laura, ensuring that Scarlet Knitwear produce ethical, durable accessories that have a minimal impact on our planet.

Former architect Kate Trouw from Kinghorn uses non-traditional non-precious materials to create statement jewellery.

Initially using polymer clay, and now with a new collection in Jesmonite, Kate explores the boundaries of materials whilst creating pieces that are easy to wear.

Designed by Kathryn Williamson.

After graduating in architecture from Edinburgh College of Art (ECA) in 2004, Kate worked as an architect in London for over a decade before setting up her own jewellery practice. Kate is interested in how the simplicity of form acts as a constraint within which the unpredictability of the material is contained, but also heightened.

Pittenweem based Kathryn Williamson’s jewellery explores family and memory, drawing inspiration from her lifelong obsession with collecting. From clothing handed down to Kathryn or found ceramics from the Scottish shoreline, Kathryn is inspired by Scotland’s rich decorative heritage. Each handmade object is an aide memoire to the past.

Creating a subtle blend of colour and harmony, Kathryn’s jewellery combines found beach ceramics, laser engraved acrylic, with textured or etched silver. A graduate of Gray’s School of Art, each element in her designs are carefully balanced to tell a different narrative or suggest its provenance.

Gavin Burnett is a Strathmiglo-based maker specialising in porcelain. Carving into the clay using the traditional glass cutting technique battuto, Gavin crafts a collection of functional tableware and home accessories that emphasise porcelain’s hallmark - delicate translucency.

Teapots, cups, and saucers thus become highly textured and tactile, begging to be handled. The areas where Gavin has partially carved some of the clay away reveal a subtle coloured glaze, which contrasts with the exterior. Gavin received his BA (Hons) from Edinburgh College of Art and continues to teach in higher education, whilst maintaining a busy studio practice.

The Craft Scotland Summer Show also offers a series of workshops and more details on these and the show itself can be found on the Craft Scotland website.