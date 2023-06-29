Fife model rail club announces dates for 30th annual exhibition

With 14 fantastic layouts in various scales booked to attend, there is something for everyone.

A spokesman said: “We have a number of layouts with a Scottish theme including - Guard Bridge & St Andrews, Eaglesham, Tulloch Bridge and Fountainhall TMD, Eaglesham, Dains Yard, Woodside Central and Cartom East Depot. Cupar & District Model Railway Club will also present two new North American inspired layouts titled Parsons Creek in N gauge and Williamson River in HO gauge.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club commissioned an exclusive OO gauge 10 ton five plank “Guard Bridge Paper Coy” wagon from manufacturer Dapol to commemorate the 30th show.

​Cupar Model Rail exhibition is on July 15 and 16. (Pic: Ryan Gray)

Most Popular

These have proven so popular, the club sold out of them in December and have now commissioned a second run from the manufacturers which will be available to buy at the exhibition over the weekend.

The show cafe will be run by volunteers from MacMillan Cancer Support with all profits made from sales going to the charity to support their excellent work in the community.

In addition to the layouts, there will be displays from Dundee Model Boat Club, The N Gauge Society, and MERG, in addition to full trade support for those essential purchases, including: Scoonie Hobbies, North Road Trains, Billy Thomson Models, GM Transport Books, Leven Valley Trains, Shedring Hobbies, Rainbow Railways and Vission Design Innovation

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exhibition is located at The Corn Exchange, Cupar, Fife, KY15 4BT with further information available on the clubs dedicated website at: www.cuparmrc.co.uk.

Admission is priced at £6 and includes a free colour show guide. Card or cash are both accepted on the door and in the cafe. The doors open at 10.00am and the show will finish at 4.30pm on both days.