Fife modellers cross the Forth for Modern Railway Exhibition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Although Ray has adopted a scale of 1:76, the most popular scale for model railways, all of Ray’s track has been hand built and uses an accurate track gauge for the scale, without some of the compromises of ready to run models.

This model railway layout will be on display in Edinburgh on Saturday and Sunday, June 1 and 2, where the Edinburgh and Lothians Miniature Railway Club (E&LMRC) are holding their first model railway exhibition for many years in the Senior School Assembly Hall at George Watson’s College, Colinton Road, Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ray’s work will be on display between 10am and 5pm each day and Ray said: “I’m really looking forward to exhibiting at this event”.

A locomotive leaves Union Mills with no traffic today.

The Glenrothes Model Railway Club (MRC) will also be attending the same exhibition, with their recreation of a fictional part of the East Coast Mainline known as Levenbank,

In a smaller scale than Ray has used, which has allowed them to portray a large expansive scene with four tracks, catering for both faster and slower moving trains at the same time. John Richmond, the E&LMRC Treasurer, and fellow Dalgetty Bay resident, said “We have attended the annual Glenrothes MRC show for many years and will be exhibiting again this year at The Lomond Centre, Glenrothes on May 11 and 12, so it’s great that the members of Glenrothes MRC are able to display their craftsmanship at our own new venture in Edinburgh as well."

In total, this new exhibition in Edinburgh will feature 13 layouts from across Scotland in five different scales/gauges with six traders and two societies also attending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club’s secretary said: “I’m grateful to all our traders for their support and confidence in launching this new exhibition in Edinburgh, allowing us to create a fun day out for collectors, enthusiasts, and families alike, with something on offer for all ages and interests."

Overview of the United Mills yard with a train ready to depart.

One of these traders is Dunfermline-based Lathalmond Models.

Ross Cameron, owner of Lathalmond Models said: “it is great to be able to support Edinburgh & Lothians Miniature Railway Club in bringing a great hobby nearly back into the centre of the city. As a trader we have a selection of models to suit all ages and budget, so please come along, enjoy the layouts, and speak to the clubs who will be more than happy to help."

There will be a chance to operate one of the layouts yourself thanks to the Dundee Model Railway Club, who will be bringing ‘Dain’s Yard’: a small layout to allow you to practise your shunting skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The venue is fully accessible for all and there will be an on-site café serving a selection of hot and cold food and drinks to allow you to make this a great day out. There will also be a raffle with more than £400 worth of models from Rapido Trains UK as prizes, with the star prize being a Great Eastern Railway tram pack – will you be the lucky winner? The prototype was the inspiration for Toby the Tram Engine in the books about Thomas the Tank Engine: a character known to and loved by millions.

Shunting of coal at Union Mills.

Tickets can be purchased on the day at a cost of £8 for Adults (16+), £3 for Children (5-15), and a Family ticket (2+2) will cost £18. However, advanced tickets can be purchased on-line at a discounted price through https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/elmrc until May 31.

A free family ticket is also up for grabs on the organiser’s Facebook page. To enter, visit https://www.facebook.com/EdinburghLothianMRC before the end of April. The lucky winner will be announced on 2 May 2024.