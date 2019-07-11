Fife motor show draws in big crowds

‘The biggest and most impressive’ motorbike show in the region was held in Kirkcaldy at the weekend.

This is according to feedback from fans, enthusiasts and clubs from around Scotland who converged on a huge display of motorcycles at Fife Ice Arena.

The Group of riders; left to right - Charlie Wright, bike restorer Richard Whittaker with the Peter Victory Challenge Trophy and Mike Czyzewski and Cliff Lawson. Pic: RD Photography

The Gallatown venue was hosting the annual Kirkcaldy Motor Show on Sunday.

Jake Drummond, secretary of Kirkcaldy and District Motor Club, told The Press a small but enthusiastic crowd enjoyed the talk on Saturday evening given by special guest and ex-marine Jimmy Howe.

Having already seen the world, Jimmy left the marines and had no set goals so he took to the road on a small motorcycle.

The journey took two years and saw him travel from South Africa to the Nile Delta, crossing almost 30 borders through heat and dust.

Fife Ice Arena was busy as enthusiasts and clubs from around Scotland converged on the Gallatown venue for the annual Kirkcaldy Motor Show. Pic: RD Photography.

This was Jimmy’s first public talk and he also did a book signing of his story ‘Going the Distance’ at the event.

Jake said his talk proved to be very popular: “The crowd was treated to some stunning photographs and footage from his 44,000 kilometer trip through Africa,” he said.

“Jimmy’s laid back style endeared him to everyone he met and the talk could easily have continued beyond the planned closing time!

“While Sunday’s show was a great success with numbers through the door up on last year, showing that there’s a desire for the show to continue.

“Entrants brought along a varied array of motorcycles, with over 100 macines on show inside with a similar number outside in an unnofficial show of machines from enthusiasts who came along along to share the day.”

He continued: “With vintage, veteran, classic, competition, custom and modern machines on show, 20 trophies were presented to machines inside the Arena, with winners from as far afield as Wakefield and the Highlands taking home awards, and many surprises for entrants when their bikes were chosen.”

Jake said there was a change from the usual awards format as the trophy sponsors - many from the local business community - chose their winners, giving everyone a chance.

A few of the road racing bikes in the display competed in the Scottish Road Races’ between 1948 and 1988 with one machine restored especially for the show.

Everything from vintage bikes from the 1920’s to 160mph racing machines and Honda 90 step through commuter bikes featured among the prize winners and the appreciative crowd of spectators were pleased to applaud the winners receiving their trophies.

One unusual award was the Ada Bemrose Memorial Trophy which went - along with a sizeable financial donation - to the ‘Blood Bikes’ charity for their voluntary riders work in delivering essential NHS life saving supplies.

Roger Bemrose presented the award to the team who had a stand at the event.

It is hoped that the show will continue to grow in strength in future, benefitting the local community and bringing the spotlight of motorcycling back to Kirkcaldy, which was home to the first motorcycle road race in Scotland way back in 1948.