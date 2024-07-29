Fife nightclub set to host biggest family rave event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A family rave event is coming to a Fife nightclub in August.

The high energy event at Truth in Leven on Friday, August 23, features no fewer than three DJs and will have everything from glowsticks to a UV face painter and confetti cannons across its three hours. It runs from 6:00pm to 9:00pm. It is being run by Kidz Go Ravin', Scotland's ultimate family rave experience, and is set to be its biggest event in the Kingdom to date. Full details at https://www.kidzgoravin.co.uk/