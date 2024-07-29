Fife nightclub set to host biggest family rave event
The high energy event at Truth in Leven on Friday, August 23, features no fewer than three DJs and will have everything from glowsticks to a UV face painter and confetti cannons across its three hours. It runs from 6:00pm to 9:00pm. It is being run by Kidz Go Ravin', Scotland's ultimate family rave experience, and is set to be its biggest event in the Kingdom to date. Full details at https://www.kidzgoravin.co.uk/
Kidz Go Ravin' has become known for itsr high-energy, interactive events that combine music, dance, and and large production to create a one-of-a-kind rave atmosphere for children of all ages. With a team of talented performers and DJs, the brand has gained a loyal following and a reputation for hosting some of the most exciting kids' events in the area. DJs include Jayson, Andy K and DJ James plus plenty of opportunities for children to dance, rave, and sing.
