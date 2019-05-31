Fife photo exhibition captures world’s best

The work of some of the world’s most accomplished amateur photographers have been put on show in Fife as part of a prestigious Photographic exhibition.

The Scottish International Salon of Photography opened its 96th annual exhibition of winners at Kirkcaldy Galleries last week, the first time it’s been hosted in the town since 1965.

The world renowned event, which was formed in 1904, annually attracts over 8000 entries from over 50 countries around the globe.

It marks a major coup for Kirkcaldy Photographic Society (KPS) which has been given the honour of hosting the event as the finale to its 120th anniversary celebrations.

What’s more, the club is celebrating having scored their best ever showing at the event with an unprecedented 17 acceptances and a gold medal award for club member Wanda MacKie

“It’s been the perfect finale to what has been a wonderful anniversary year and we are all delighted,” said Cathy Davies, KPS syllabus secretary.

“The exhibition showcases the sort of talent that is out there, some of the images are simply breathtaking.”

The Scottish International Salon of Photography winners exhibition continues at Kirkcaldy Galleries until June 9, free admission.