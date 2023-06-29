News you can trust since 1871
Fife Pride 2023: When & where does it start, and what is the route?

Fife Pride takes place this weekend and here’s all the information you need to know ahead of the event.
By Callum McCormack
Published 29th Jun 2023, 17:28 BST- 1 min read

When is Fife Pride?

Fife Pride takes place this Saturday (1 July). The event has returned to its traditional July staging, having taken place in September last year due to operational issues.

Where can I join Fife Pride?

Fife Pride 2022 in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)Fife Pride 2022 in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)
Fife Pride 2022 in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)
    Those looking to take part in the event’s march are asked to arrive from 12.45pm at Fife College’s St Brycedale Campus.

    From there, Fife’s annual Pride march kicks off at 1.00pm.

    What route does the march take?:

    Setting off from Fife College’s St Brycedale Campus the march will head down Kirk Wynd past Old Kirk, before heading along the High Street pedestrian zone.

    The march then continues up Whytescauseway towards Kirkcaldy Town House where Fife Pride will take place until 7.00pm.

    Where does the march end?:

    The march will finish up at Kirkcaldy Town House in the town square.

    Here, you can enjoy performances from a whole host of acts. Local community groups and businesses will also be on site.

    https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/news/people/fife-pride-what-to-expect-and-whats-on-as-pride-returns-for-2023-4199787

