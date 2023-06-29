Fife Pride 2023: Who is performing in the marquee in the Town Square?
Music
Fife Pride will see a number of acts taking to the stage throughout the day, but the event’s music line-up is jam packed. Here’s who you can expect.
Demi McMahon:
Demi is described as “one of Scotland's quickest growing upbeat and colourful artists”. The Dundee-based singer also performed last year.
Benji:
One-fifth of Glasgow band RVRSE, Benji will make his Fife Pride debut.
Bev Lyons:
“Scotland’s Showbiz Queen” Bev Lyons returns with her upbeat songs.
Ginger Fruits:
Tayside-duo Ginger Fruits are no strangers to Fife Pride. This is their fourth Fife Pride.
The Passing Sages:
The six-piece pop group from Fife, will bring their harmonies and melodies to the marquee.
Just the Brave:
Scottish boyband, Just the Brave will also make their Fife Pride debut.
The Quoir:
Glasgow’s choir for all members of the queer community will perform Pride classics.
Romay O’Donnell:
The Fife-based indie singer-songwriter has performed at Fife Pride on numerous occasions.
Kirkcaldy Pipe Band:
Kirkcaldy Pipe Band will lead the march as it leaves Fife College
Easy Ride:
This year’s headliners. The Kinghorn rockers were well received at last years event.
Speakers
Fife Pride will also have a number of speakers throughout the day, with representatives from the LGBT+ community and Fife Council taking to the stage.
Council represntatives
The leader of Fife Council, David Ross and Judy Hamilton will be joined by Stefan Hoggan-Radu speaking at the event.
Sister Alaska Lott:
Activist and “queer drag nun” Sister Alaska Lott is a member of charity and protest group Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.
The Youth Zone
The Youth Zone is back at Fife Pride this year. Hosted by Drag King Jo Crawford at The Hive from 1.30pm-4.00pm. There will be Arts and Crafts, Computer Games, Drag Performances, Badge Making, Rock painting and much more.