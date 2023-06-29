Music

Fife Pride will see a number of acts taking to the stage throughout the day, but the event’s music line-up is jam packed. Here’s who you can expect.

Demi McMahon:

Some of the acts taking to the stage at Fife Pride this weekend (Pic: Submitted)

Demi is described as “one of Scotland's quickest growing upbeat and colourful artists”. The Dundee-based singer also performed last year.

Benji:

One-fifth of Glasgow band RVRSE, Benji will make his Fife Pride debut.

Bev Lyons:

“Scotland’s Showbiz Queen” Bev Lyons returns with her upbeat songs.

Ginger Fruits:

Tayside-duo Ginger Fruits are no strangers to Fife Pride. This is their fourth Fife Pride.

The Passing Sages:

The six-piece pop group from Fife, will bring their harmonies and melodies to the marquee.

Just the Brave:

Scottish boyband, Just the Brave will also make their Fife Pride debut.

The Quoir:

Glasgow’s choir for all members of the queer community will perform Pride classics.

Romay O’Donnell:

The Fife-based indie singer-songwriter has performed at Fife Pride on numerous occasions.

Kirkcaldy Pipe Band:

Kirkcaldy Pipe Band will lead the march as it leaves Fife College

Easy Ride:

This year’s headliners. The Kinghorn rockers were well received at last years event.

Speakers

Fife Pride will also have a number of speakers throughout the day, with representatives from the LGBT+ community and Fife Council taking to the stage.

Council represntatives

The leader of Fife Council, David Ross and Judy Hamilton will be joined by Stefan Hoggan-Radu speaking at the event.

Sister Alaska Lott:

Activist and “queer drag nun” Sister Alaska Lott is a member of charity and protest group Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

The Youth Zone

