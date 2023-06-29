News you can trust since 1871
Fife Pride 2023: Who is performing in the marquee in the Town Square?

Fife Pride is set to host a number of top acts this weekend (Saturday, 1 July) as it returns for another year. Here’s who has been announced for this year’s event so far.
By Callum McCormack
Published 29th Jun 2023, 17:17 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 18:40 BST

Music

Fife Pride will see a number of acts taking to the stage throughout the day, but the event’s music line-up is jam packed. Here’s who you can expect.

Demi McMahon:

Some of the acts taking to the stage at Fife Pride this weekend (Pic: Submitted)Some of the acts taking to the stage at Fife Pride this weekend (Pic: Submitted)
Some of the acts taking to the stage at Fife Pride this weekend (Pic: Submitted)
Most Popular

    Demi is described as “one of Scotland's quickest growing upbeat and colourful artists”. The Dundee-based singer also performed last year.

    Benji:

    One-fifth of Glasgow band RVRSE, Benji will make his Fife Pride debut.

    Bev Lyons:

    “Scotland’s Showbiz Queen” Bev Lyons returns with her upbeat songs.

    Ginger Fruits:

    Tayside-duo Ginger Fruits are no strangers to Fife Pride. This is their fourth Fife Pride.

    The Passing Sages:

    The six-piece pop group from Fife, will bring their harmonies and melodies to the marquee.

    Just the Brave:

    Scottish boyband, Just the Brave will also make their Fife Pride debut.

    The Quoir:

    Glasgow’s choir for all members of the queer community will perform Pride classics.

    Romay O’Donnell:

    The Fife-based indie singer-songwriter has performed at Fife Pride on numerous occasions.

    Kirkcaldy Pipe Band:

    Kirkcaldy Pipe Band will lead the march as it leaves Fife College

    Easy Ride:

    This year’s headliners. The Kinghorn rockers were well received at last years event.

    Speakers

    Fife Pride will also have a number of speakers throughout the day, with representatives from the LGBT+ community and Fife Council taking to the stage.

    Council represntatives

    The leader of Fife Council, David Ross and Judy Hamilton will be joined by Stefan Hoggan-Radu speaking at the event.

    Sister Alaska Lott:

    Activist and “queer drag nun” Sister Alaska Lott is a member of charity and protest group Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

    The Youth Zone

    The Youth Zone is back at Fife Pride this year. Hosted by Drag King Jo Crawford at The Hive from 1.30pm-4.00pm. There will be Arts and Crafts, Computer Games, Drag Performances, Badge Making, Rock painting and much more.

