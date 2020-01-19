Fife’s starring role in the Year of Coasts and Waters

Here in Scotland, we’re never very far from water – be it a loch, canal or coast.

So it’s easy to take the natural beauty we enjoy year-round for granted.

However, thanks to the return of the Scottish Government’s themed years in 2020, there will be no excuse for any of us taking the natural world on our doorstep for granted.

For this year has been designated the Year of Coasts and Waters and there’s a packed programme throughout the year for us all to enjoy, no matter where we live in Scotland.

It all kicked off at Celtic Connections in Glasgow on January 18, when the traditional music festival hosted a one-day Coastal Connections Day.

And the centrepiece of the event was a 10-metre tall puppet, named Storm.

Brought to life by Edinburgh’s Vision Mechanics, and eight puppeteers who will operate her, she was being kept a closely guarded secrecy until the launch. However, we’re reliably informed that her eyes are the colour of oyster shells, her hair thick strands of kelp and her voice the chorus of the waves.

After her unveiling at Celtic Connections, Storm will visit towns and villages across the country, giving even more people a chance to enjoy her majesty.

A number of events have been supported by the Year of Coasts and Waters event fund, Storm among them.

Fiona Hyslop, Cabinet Secretary for culture, tourism and external affairs, said: “We have an exciting year ahead celebrating Scotland’s wonderfully diverse coasts, canals, rivers and lochs.

“The Year of Coasts and Waters 2020 Events Programme is full of tours and exhibitions, great events, cultural performances, community activities and festivals, supported by over £770,000 of Scottish Government funding.

“These events will be taking place in locations from Shetland, Dumfries and Galloway, Western Isles to Fife and in the heartlands of our great cities.

“We are also working across the Scottish Government to deliver several programmes for government commitments during the Year of Coasts and Waters, including £1,000,000 for the repair of The Waverley Paddle Steamer.

“Scotland’s themed years have been running since 2009 and we know they are a proven mechanism for us all to work together to create opportunities to diversify our tourism offering while promoting Scotland as a great place to visit for people from around the world.”

But there’s plenty of opportunities for locals to get in on the action too.

It will kick off with StAnza 2020, one of the top poetry festivals in the UK which is held in St Andrews.

The festival from March 4 to 8 has been supported to the tune of £10,00 and will take Coast Lines and Due North as its themes.

It’s a chance to meet your favourite poets and discover new voices with more than 80 readings, performances, discussions, drama and poetry-inspired installations and exhibitions.

As you would expect, the Scottish Fisheries Museum will also play an integral role in this special year.

It has teamed up with Anstruther Harbour Festival for its 50th anniversary finale from June 12 to 14.

The spectacular, summer seaside festival, entitled Fèis Chala An t-sruthair, has received £24,000 to attract not only locals but visitors from further afield too.

Andrea Elder, the museum’s events officer, said: “We heard about the Year of Coasts and Waters via VisitScotland and we thought it would be a great way to end our 50th anniversary celebrations.

“But we also wanted to build on our good working relationship with the Harbour Festival Trust.

“We saw an opportunity to host a major event so we decided to bid for funding as a partnership rather than two separate events.

“And we were delighted that our bid was successful.”

Andrea was able to divulge some of what is planned but more details will be unveilved in the coming weeks and months.

On Friday, June 12, the local pipe band will lead a parade through Anstruther to the harbour where a headline band will play in the music marquee.

On Saturday, June 13, the museum will stage its open day, offering visitors the chance to see the Sea Change exhibition; the lifeboat shed will also open to the public.

Andrea said: “There will be lots to do and see, from children’s entertainment to local produce stalls.

“A historic muster will also be held, with beautifully preserved fishing boats including the Swan, usually based in Shetland, and the Isabella Fortuna from Wick.”

From 3pm to 9pm, there will be a music festival in the marquee and a children’s disco to round off the day.

On Sunday, June 14, Gaelic language will take centre stage with a series of workshops and demos.

Andrea added: “We’ll finish with a ceilidh and a lantern parade, ending our 50th year in style!”

For more information visit www.visitscotland.com/about/themed-years/coasts-waters.

Rowers to pass the baton around our coastline

One of the most unique events this year will see more than 1000 rowers from towns and villages along every stretch of our coastline, including here in the Kingdom of Fife, pass a commemorative baton in a relay which will take around six months.

Some 70 clubs from the Scottish Coastal Rowing Association will be involved, having received £11,000 funding for the event.

The idea was first mooted last October when the association held its annual regatta on Loch Tummel.

Sue Fenton said it would also help the group to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

She said: “The regatta tied in with our AGM. Talk turned to how we would celebrate our tenth anniversary and that’s how it all started.

“Then we heard about the Year of Coasts and Waters and thought it would be ideal to tie in with that. We decided to apply for funding and were delighted that our bid was successful.”

The association’s 70 member clubs, which stretch around the coast of Scotland, will all be taking part, starting in Annan in April. And there may even be a wedding!

Sue explained: “We’ve got a member who proposed to his girlfriend at the world championships in July and there was not a dry eye in the house when she said yes.

“We’re trying to persuade them to tie the knot in Gretna and have her dad follow the eloping couple in another skiff, kidding on he’s chasing them!

“It would be a memorable way to start the baton relay.”

The baton will have a tracker so you can watch its progress.

Starting in Anstruther 10 years ago with one skiff, towns and villages around the country have since built their own. There are now 160 skiffs worldwide.

Sue added: “The first skiff and association was launched on May 29, 2010.

“It has grown every year since, with more and more communities along our coastlines building their own.

“We’re all looking forward to the relay which will travel more than 1000 miles around our coastline and involve more than 1000 rowers.”