Fife Show returns after lockdown absence to celebrate 200 years

Thousands of visitors will descend on the showground at Kinloss, near Cupar, to see livestock and machinery – both vintage and modern – at close quarters, as well as a host of activities related to the countryside.

Main ring entertainment, as well as the food and drink sections, alongside trade stands and amusements for the children, ensure that the show provides a great day out for all ages.

The show – run by volunteers – will feature showing classes for cattle, sheep, horses, poultry and pets. Both Private Driving and Heavy Horse turnouts are a sight to be seen, with classes taking place in the main ring. Showjumping classes, including RHS qualifiers, are held at the top of the showfield. To encourage younger exhibitors, there are classes for young handlers in the cattle, sheep, Shetland pony and Clydesdale horse sections.

The Fife Show features a whole range of attractions promoting the best of agriculture and the countryside, from livestock and farm machinery, to a tug o' war competition and horse driving classes.

The Game Fair area has numerous activities, including demonstrations of falconry, ferret racing, gun dogs, angling and much more. The Dog Show (entries on the day) is also held here.

As well as hosting showing classes, the Main Ring is the place to see the Champion of Champions crowned, a parade of vintage and classic vehicles and the Young Farmers Tug O’ War.

The Kids Countryside Tent has informative stands, alongside fun activities for all the family, with local environmental organisations invited to take part. The Pet Show (entries on the day), which takes place near the main public entrance, has classes for rabbits, hamsters, guinea pigs and any other pet you’d like to bring along!

Take a peak at what's happening at the Fife Show.

There are also Home Produce classes held in the Young Farmers Tent, showcasing the best of baking, home produce and crafts from exhibitors both local and from further afield, with competition classes for adults and juniors.

The Craft Tent includes wares from crafters from Fife and beyond – a fantastic shopping opportunity. Another section of the same marquee has members from Made in Fife, with more beautiful home-made pieces available to purchase.

In, or near, the field nearest the car parks, you’ll find outdoor activities such as rides and amusements, Cupar Bowmen archery and the Black Boar Swordsmanship School.

And new for this year is the Time Tunnel, detailing the history of the show and farming in Fife, with demonstrations and vintage machinery showing the journey of food from field to table.

Tickets will be available on the day of the show at the gate, when the cost will be £20 each.

But you can save time queuing at the gate and save money by buying tickets in advance at fifeshow.com.

Online tickets are priced £15 (£14.50 plus 50p booking fee).