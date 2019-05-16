Fife Show returns to Kinloss this weekend

Kinloss Estate will host one of the biggest events in the Fife calendar and one of the most popular agricultural shows in Scotland, this weekend.

Thousands of people will descend on north east Fife tomorrow (Saturday) for the annual Fife Show, to see competition in the livestock classes and a variety of other attractions.

Visitors will be able to watch as cattle, sheep, horses, poultry and pets are judged – and, at the end of the day, the Champion of Champions will be crowned in the main ring.

The game fair area will see ferret racing, falconry demonstrations, gun dogs, angling and much more. Classic and vintage vehicles, including tractors, will also be on show.

A craft tent and a home produce tent will be showcasing the best of baking, local produce, and crafts – from Fife and beyond.

Gates open to the public at 9am and the show normally runs until around 5pm.

Admission for children under 14 is free. Tickets are £10. Car parking is free.