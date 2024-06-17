Fife talent show opens door to entries for 2024 show
Pettycur’s Got Talent event returns to Pettycur Bay Holiday Park on October 12, and entries are being taken now.
The inaugural event last year saw 15 acts participate, with local singer Dean Campbell being crowned the winner. The competition was also filmed to form part of the third series of “Life on the Bay”, which is showing on BBC Scotland.
Janet Murray, general manager, said: “We just had to bring this event back for another year. It was a fantastic evening of home-grown talent, watched by an incredible 400 people. Dean was a very worthy winner. We are confident we can once again attract a top class field and give some other local performers a chance to break through.
“We would ask those interested in taking part to email us for an application form. It’s just over four months away until the big night – so we have to start now and sift through the applicants.”
As a result of the last year’s event, £1000 was raised for two local charities.
