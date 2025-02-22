Fife to host its first ever BSL Culture Day celebrating deaf culture, language and community

Fife’s first-ever BSL (British Sign Language) Culture Day – a celebration of deaf culture, language and community – is taking place next month.

OnFife are collaborating with the Deaf Communication Service, part of Fife Health & Social Care Partnership, to host an action-packed day of activities at the Adam Smith Theatre and Kirkcaldy Galleries on Saturday, March 1.

The programme in the theatre features a screening of A Power in Our Hands, a documentary combining social history and archive film with contemporary interviews exploring the secret history and heritage of the deaf community in the UK. Cinema ticketholders can enjoy a special offer of a bagel and cuppa for just £5 in The Spinning Top Cafe and Bar.

There will be an additional screening room for short films produced by Solar Bear, a theatre company which works with deaf and hearing actors.

Events take place at Adam Smith Theatre (pictured) and Kirkcaldy Galleries.

A community marketplace of relevant local partners, being held between noon and 2pm, will be a great place to find out more about what's going on in Fife and how people can get involved.

On the digital screens, archive photographs curated by the deaf community will be displayed highlighting history and culture throughout the years. In the design suite, a bookable jewellery workshop will guide participants in making a bespoke silver ring.

In the evening the theatre will be lit up with blue light for BSL awareness.

Meanwhile over the road at Kirkcaldy Galleries, there will be an interpreted tour of the current hit exhibition Before and After Coal, which explores the history and lasting impact of coal through photographs and voices from Scottish mining communities.

There will also be a carefully curated collection of BSL and deaf culture books on display.

And just ahead of the day, members of the deaf community are invited to the Fife Collections Centre at Bankhead, Glenrothes, to discover Fife’s fascinating heritage through its objects on a tour led by curators and BSL interpreters. This is on Friday, February 28 – places are free but need to be booked in advance.

Jennifer Anderson, Deaf Communication Service, HSCP senior development worker, said: "Here in Fife we will celebrate deaf culture, promote awareness of Fife' s British Sign Language (BSL) Local Plan and we are looking forward to welcoming everyone along".

Dan Brown, OnFife’s Head of Creative Development, said: “We're excited to be working with colleagues in Fife Health & Social Care Partnership and other local organisations to celebrate BSL culture, language, and community.

“We're doing this as part of a joint partnership as outlined in the BSL Local Plan for Fife, which states that BSL users will have full access to the cultural life of Scotland, and equal opportunities to enjoy and contribute to culture and the arts, and are encouraged to share BSL and Deaf culture with the people of Scotland.”

Details on the full programme, with links to book, can be found on the OnFife website. BSL interpreters will be available throughout the day.