Fife town hosting street market this weekend

Fife Farmers Market returns to St Andrews tomorrow (Saturday) with its second street market held on Market Street.

The event is supported by Connect Local, promoting Scottish food and drink, and, in partnership with Transition University St Andrews, is promoting ‘car free day’.

Families can enjoy a soft play area and there will be some unusual bikes to try in the ‘car free zone’.

There will be a wide range of artisan food and drink producers selling products and a choice of Fife-based street food vendors.

Cookery demonstrations will run throughout the day, run by Fife chef Christopher Trotter.