Fife town welcomes 16-foot singing dandelion to its seafront

The art installation will visit Leven Promenade on Sunday.

Members of the public are invited to head to the seafront, pick up their plants and enjoy a performance of traditional harvest songs from ‘Dandelion Flower Singer’ Sally Jaquet at the free event.

Accompanied by other performers and students from Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) visitors can expect to be immersed in a unique experience celebrating the elements of growth: sun, wind and water.Created from 2,500 plants, the stunning ‘Dandelion Flower Singer’ will oversee the distribution of 75,000 vegetable plugs to communities across Scotland as part of the ambitious ‘grow your own’ initiative taking part across Scotland throughout the growing season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 'Dandelion "Free for All" plant giveaway is coming to Fife

Dandelion aims to make growing your own food as easy and accessible as possible to people of all ages and from all backgrounds, so a team of growing experts from SRUC will be onsite at the Free for All event to provide advice and tips to those new to growing. Find out how to get started, the best way to nourish your plants, and other top tips from the experts.

Neil Butler, festival and events director said: “We are delighted to be kicking off the Dandelion Free for All events this summer and look forward to sharing our vision to sow, grow and share,with communities across Scotland.

“Our Dandelion Flower Singer is a beautiful depiction of the joy of sharing harvest which is at the heart of our programme.

“We hope that through their songs we can encourage more people to get involved in growing their own and understand the importance of nurturing, nourishing and cultivating what’s important to us individually, and as a wider culture.”