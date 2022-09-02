Fife town will host two-day harvest celebration

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dandelion, the major creative programme that has presented events across Scotland encouraging people to Sow, Grow and Share, culminates with hundreds of Harvest events over the weekend September 9-11.

And at the Unexpected Garden – created at The Centre, Leven, as part of the programme – is hosting one of the celebration parties.

Angus Farquhar, Dandelion creative director, said: “Harvest became a joyful festival over thousands of years, since we first picked fruit and nuts in season and marked the moment. This September, we want to see people – wherever they are, whatever their growing experience – take part in Scotland’s oldest new festival, bringing food and music together for Harvest.”

It's harvest season, so it's time to celebrate at the Unexpected Garden in Leven at a two-day party.

Here’s what’s happening in Leven:

Friday, September 9 – Ratatouille Squared! (4-8pm)

Come and watch the popular film Ratatouille in the outdoor cinema space and taste what you see on the screen for a multi-sensory food and film experience, making the iconic dish from produce in the garden.

Saturday, September 10, – The Orchard Unexpected Garden Festival (2-10pm) The 'core’ of the festival is community engagement. Interactive activities include pressing apples to make juice, celebrating the garden’s orchard from 1880, with apples donated from local organisations, farmers and individuals. Talks through the day will evoke conversation around food and where it comes from. There will be arts and crafts workshops for people of all ages, making veg bags by dyeing the material using produce from the garden. All day musical performances will come to a close with DJ Veg (aka Rory Clark).

The Harvest Witch (3pm and 6pm) The Harvest Witch will visit The Orchard, telling stories about food from around the world.

The Town Is the Menu (7pm) An informal three-course meal inspired by stories from the Levenmouth area, created and cooked by Jason Byles, from East Neuk Seaweed.