Historic texts associated with Charles I are being displayed near his Fife birthplace to mark 400 years since he became king.

A lavishly illustrated biography – a first edition published in 1662 – is one of three volumes being exhibited just a short walk from Dunfermline Palace. The ill-fated king spent his first three-and-a-half years there before moving to England and eventually ascending the throne on 27 March 1625.

A much-debated biography, Basilika: The Workes of King Charles the Martyr, is on show at Dunfermline Carnegie Library & Galleries until May 6.

Basilika was originally thought to have been written by the monarch prior to his execution in 1649 but is now widely believed to have been penned by John Gauden, Bishop of Worcester.

Many experts believe Gauden included some of the king’s writings in the text, which was first published shortly after Charles II’s coronation.

Its publication, which coincided with reinstatement of the Stuart monarchy, came at a time when the country was still deeply divided. Despite its conciliatory tone, the book proved controversial.

Also on show is a 1656 edition of The Reign of King Charles: An History Faithfully and Impartially Delivered and Disposed Into Annals.

The text by English historian Hamon L'Estrange is a comprehensive account of Charles's policies, his relationships with Parliament and the people, and events that led to the English Civil War.

Originally published in 1655, this revised and enlarged second edition – produced the following year – addresses criticisms prompted by the first print run’s hasty composition and consequent errors.

The third book on display is a copy of the 1638 edition of the Church of England’s official service book, the Common Book of Prayer – a devotional text that played a pivotal role in Charles I’s reign.

When Charles sought to impose a slightly different version of the prayer book on the Scottish Kirk in 1637, the move provoked outright rebellion.

Charles’s military failure in the so-called Bishops' War that followed triggered a financial and diplomatic crisis that proved to be the first of many endured by the monarch.

Library staff say the new display is a reminder of Dunfermline’s role as an ancient Scottish capital and how, in 1625, Charles I became the last king to be born in Scotland.

Sharron McColl, local studies supervisor said: “Dunfermline can be rightly proud of its illustrious history and significant royal connections – we’re delighted that visitors can see these magnificent artefacts at close quarters.”