Cyclists at a previous Ceres Highland Games.

Competitors and spectators will gather in a Fife village this weekend for the oldest free Highland Games in Scotland.

Ceres Highland Games will take place on the Bow Butts site on Ceres village green on Saturday, June 29 – and everyone’s invited to come along and enjoy the day’s events.

A market and games have been held on the site at the end of June since 1314 and this weekend will be no different.

Spectators can enjoy traditional pipe music, Highland dancing, wrestling, heavy weight events, cycling and running throughout the day.

There will also be stalls and exhibitions from local retailers, a refreshments tent and a selection food and drink stalls.

A spokesperson for Ceres Highland Games committee said: “We would encourage you to attend the Games, held on the close, intimate stage of the Bow Butts, and to invite your friends and family to join you. It is a unique celebration of our village and our history and the planning, preparation, fund-raising and enjoyment of the Games, even the tidying up afterwards, give us a chance to strengthen our community further.”

Entry to the Games is free, but there is a charge for on-site parking.