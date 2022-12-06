The Dunfermline Winter Festival is back after its 2021 programme was interrupted by a tightening of COVID restrictions.

It runs from December 10-18 and features a packed programme of live events at venues across the city.

Paul Gudgin, director, said: “We see this year as a reboot after a Covid affected first year and we are delighted with the response. Several shows are already looking like they will sell-out. It’s great to see people’s enthusiasm for the event remains intact.”



The festival kicks off on Saturday, December 10 with two completely contrasting event - the Dunfermline Abbey Carol Marathon and a secret cabaret with drag queens and burlesque.

The carol marathon is a free ‘drop-in’ event with non-stop carols from 11:00am to 4:00pm. It involves a number of choirs including the Alhambra Centenary Chorus, Kingdom Singers, School Choirs and Dunfermline Abbey’s own choir.

The secret cabaret in Bier Helle on Bruce Street is an extravagant mix of Scottish drag, burlesque, twisted circus and Comedy.

It features Skinny Minnie, Agatha Frisky and International Showboy Chanteur and previous Miss Burlesque Scotland winner – Tom Harlow.

Events continue through the week. On Wednesday, December 14, the Fire Station Creative on Carnegie Drive will host ‘A Jazzy Christmas’ featuring swinging versions of seasonal tunes involving leading Scottish Jazz musicians including bass player Ewan Hastie, recently crowned BBC Young Jazz Musician of the Year.

Saturday, December 17 and Sunday 18th see a return of one of the most popular shows from last year - It’s the Most Wonderful Time - featuring a cast of singers and dancers joining the Razz Big Band for Christmas favourites by the likes of Michael Buble, Mariah Carey, Kelly Clarkson, Christina Aguilera and Ella Fitzgerald.

The final week sees Carols by Candlelight at Fire Station Creative, an atmospheric evening of well known carols from Edinburgh’s Robin Chapel Choir.