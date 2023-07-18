Fife’s Outwith Festival opens door to film-makers to be part of gala night

Outwith Festival takes place across various venues in Dunfermline from September 6-11 and its programme showcases emerging bands alongside established acts alongside a host of creatives.

Organisers are now looking for film-makers to be part of its first ever film night and see their work screened at a gala night on September 10. The evening will also feature a Q&A with Glenrothes-born film maker Cora Bissett - whose hit show What Girls Are Made Of returns to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe next month - and there is also a chance to network with fellow filmmakers in the city's creative hub, art gallery and cafe, Fire Station Creative.

Jane Livingstone who leads Outwith’s film programme said: “We’re delighted to launch our call for entries to this inaugural short film night and we’re looking forward to seeing all your brilliant entries.

Fife film-makers can submit their short films to be screened at the Outwith Festival in Dunfermline (Pic: Contributed)

“Outwith is very much about supporting the development of creative talent and we hope this provides an excellent platform for all those fantastic filmmakers out there. As well as the short film night, we’ll be running a series of masterclasses to foster both creative skills and cultural confidence.”

Films should be submitted by August 4 via Outwith’s listing on global film festival platform, Film Freeway at https://filmfreeway.com/OutwithFestival

Film makers who have appeared as part of Outwith’s film programme over the years include Gregory Burke who wrote ’71, a drama about a British soldier in Belfast and 7 Days in Entebbe - he also wrote the critically acclaimed theatre production of Black Watch - and John Maclean who directed Slow West, starring Michael Fassbender.

Entry costs £12 per film (£8 student) and films must be made within the last two years by filmmakers working, studying or living in the UK. Submissions should be under 15 minutes in length, but can be of any style, genre or theme.

This year’s Outwith music line-up includes The Joy Formidable, Steve Mason, Cammy Barnes and Kirsten Adamson. In total, 35 acts will be performing in eight venues across the city.