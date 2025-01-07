Final weeks of exhibition on Fife’s royal painter as 14,000 flock to see his work

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nearly 14,000 visitors have already been through the doors at a Fife gallery to see a celebration of the life and work of Joseph Noel Paton, Queen Victoria's favourite painter, in his home city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the show closing next month, people now have only four weeks left to make the most of this rare opportunity to find out more about his remarkable career.

The celebration – held in the artist’s home city of Dunfermline – has introduced his work to a whole new audience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 13,800 visitors have already been to see the show at Dunfermline Carnegie Library & Galleries and some 500 have left glowing reviews on comment cards. The exhibition, which closes on February 9, charts the remarkable career of an artist described in his New York Times obituary as Queen Victoria's favourite painter.

The entrance to the exhibition (Pic: OnFife)

The exhibition features more than 70 works of art as well as personal items, including sketch books and medals. Poignant drawings of Queen Victoria and her children – drawn soon after Prince Albert’s death – are among the attractions on show.

Paton’s royal links aside, the exhibition showcases work inspired by biblical scenes, classical mythology and Scots folklore. It offers a chance to admire Paton’s naturalistic style, which was greatly influenced by the 19th-century British art movement, the Pre-Raphaelites.

A variety of events have been run in conjunction with the exhibition, including mindfulness activities, walking tours, puppet-making workshops, creative writing sessions and art classes. Gallery staff have also hosted more than 170 pupils from three local primary schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two more free events have been planned. A dementia-friendly reminiscence session from 2:00-3:00pm on January 23 will use the exhibition as inspiration. It is open to care homes and individuals living with dementia and their carers. A drop-in storytelling and music session is scheduled for 11am-12pm on 6 February. This celebration of the traditional tales so loved by Paton is led by storyteller Beverley Bryant and harpist Heather Yule – also known as the duo Glamourie.

Exhibition curator Lesley-Anne Lettice says: “It's been wonderful opening the postbox in the gallery and reading the comment cards. Everyone seems to have taken Noel to their hearts. It's lovely that so many visitors from his hometown are now fans of his work. He would be so pleased by that, as Dunfermline meant a great deal to him.“

> Joseph Noël Paton: An Artist’s Life – From Dunfermline to the Royal Court will be on display until February 9, 2025