Fireworks and Bonfire Night events in Fife for 2023

Fifers are being urged to stay safe this bonfire night and to only attend organised displays.
A number of events are planned in communities across Fife and people are being advised to attend these rather than using their own fireworks at home.
There are no fireworks events organised by Fife Council this year, but here are details of some events taking place.
1. Anstruther Fireworks Display
Anstruther Fireworks Display, organised by the East Neuk O’ Fife Round Table, takes place at the Harbour on Sunday, November 5 with the display starting at 7.30pm. Photo: Michael Gillen
2. Cardenden Community Bonfire
Cardenden Community Bonfire will take place at Wallsgreen Park, Cardenden on Friday, November 3 at 6pm. Photo: Michael Gillen
3. Crossford Fireworks Display
Crossford Fireworks Display at King George V Playing Fields is on Friday, November 3. Organised by Crossford Children’s Gala the display starts at 7.30pm. Photo: Scott Louden
4. Cupar Firework Display
Cupar Firework Display takes place at Cupar Golf Club on Friday, November 3. Gates open at 5.30pm, display starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £2.50 per person. Photo: Contributed