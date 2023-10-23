News you can trust since 1871
Organised fireworks displays and bonfires are due to take place across Fife. Pic: Michael Gillen.Organised fireworks displays and bonfires are due to take place across Fife. Pic: Michael Gillen.
Organised fireworks displays and bonfires are due to take place across Fife. Pic: Michael Gillen.

Fireworks and Bonfire Night events in Fife for 2023

Fifers are being urged to stay safe this bonfire night and to only attend organised displays.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 11:34 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 11:34 BST

A number of events are planned in communities across Fife and people are being advised to attend these rather than using their own fireworks at home.

There are no fireworks events organised by Fife Council this year, but here are details of some events taking place.

Anstruther Fireworks Display, organised by the East Neuk O’ Fife Round Table, takes place at the Harbour on Sunday, November 5 with the display starting at 7.30pm.

Anstruther Fireworks Display, organised by the East Neuk O’ Fife Round Table, takes place at the Harbour on Sunday, November 5 with the display starting at 7.30pm. Photo: Michael Gillen

Cardenden Community Bonfire will take place at Wallsgreen Park, Cardenden on Friday, November 3 at 6pm.

Cardenden Community Bonfire will take place at Wallsgreen Park, Cardenden on Friday, November 3 at 6pm. Photo: Michael Gillen

Crossford Fireworks Display at King George V Playing Fields is on Friday, November 3. Organised by Crossford Children’s Gala the display starts at 7.30pm.

Crossford Fireworks Display at King George V Playing Fields is on Friday, November 3. Organised by Crossford Children’s Gala the display starts at 7.30pm. Photo: Scott Louden

Cupar Firework Display takes place at Cupar Golf Club on Friday, November 3. Gates open at 5.30pm, display starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £2.50 per person.

Cupar Firework Display takes place at Cupar Golf Club on Friday, November 3. Gates open at 5.30pm, display starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £2.50 per person. Photo: Contributed

