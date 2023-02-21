The next retro fair organised by Julian Brook takes place this weekend in St Bryce Kirk, Kirkcaldy. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

Bargain hunters and collectors will have the opportunity to look for some rare gems and one-off items at the popular event, which takes place at the town’s St Bryce Kirk on Saturday, February 25.

And as an additional treat, visitors will be able to enjoy demonstrations by two artists during the event.

One will be drawing charcoal portraits, while the other will do pyrography – writing with fire – which involves making pictures by burning wood and other materials.

This weekend’s fair, organised by Julian Brooks who is also known as Collectable Jules, is the first of four planned in Kirkcaldy throughout the year and it follows a successful series of events locally over the last 12 months.

The fair will offer a wide range of goods with tables showcasing antique and vintage items for sale. These will include gold, silver and costume jewellery; silver items including silver rim objects (such as decanters, vases); cigarette cases; Vesta cases; cups; cutlery; picture frames; original and printed art tapestry; wooden items; large and small ceramics; glassware; books; magazines’ comics; soft furnishings; motoring items; vintage cameras and photographic equipment; vintage clocks; coins, banknotes and medals; toys; models and other random collectables.

Entry to the fair, which runs from 10.30am to 3.30pm, is £1 which is payable at the door.

Future dates for the Fair in Kirkcaldy are May 27, August 19 and November 25.