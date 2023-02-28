Floral Action Burntisland to benefit from March's Big Green Market this weekend

The Big Green Market takes place in Burntisland Parish Church Hall on the first Friday and Saturday of each month. Picture: Fife Photo Agency.

The popular second hand market held over the first weekend in February raised £1200 for the Burntisland / Flekkefjord Town Twinning Group.

And now, organisers are preparing for the next market at Burntisland Parish Church Halls, which takes place on Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The March market is raising funds for Floral Action Burntisland. The organisation’s volunteers have been busy brightening up the town for the last ten years.

The Big Green Market aims to give a second chance to pre-loved items including household goods, soft furnishings, books, toys and clothes at very affordable prices, and it helps raise funds for local groups and organisations at the same time.

Most Popular

Since the market began in 2021 it has provided many local organisations with financial support through the money raised from the two day events.

The market runs from noon to 4pm on Friday, March 3 and from 10am to 1pm on Saturday, March 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as offering second hand items, the event also showcases some of the amazing talents in and around the town on the Saturday.