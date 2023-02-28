Floral Action Burntisland to benefit from March's Big Green Market this weekend
After the success of the first Big Green Market of 2023 in Burntisland, the popular event is back this weekend.
The popular second hand market held over the first weekend in February raised £1200 for the Burntisland / Flekkefjord Town Twinning Group.
And now, organisers are preparing for the next market at Burntisland Parish Church Halls, which takes place on Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4.
The March market is raising funds for Floral Action Burntisland. The organisation’s volunteers have been busy brightening up the town for the last ten years.
The Big Green Market aims to give a second chance to pre-loved items including household goods, soft furnishings, books, toys and clothes at very affordable prices, and it helps raise funds for local groups and organisations at the same time.
Since the market began in 2021 it has provided many local organisations with financial support through the money raised from the two day events.
The market runs from noon to 4pm on Friday, March 3 and from 10am to 1pm on Saturday, March 4.
As well as offering second hand items, the event also showcases some of the amazing talents in and around the town on the Saturday.
Local crafters, makers, charities, artists and business owners can book a stall for the Saturday session to showcase their products and goodies. This month Mrs B’s Unique Handmade Creations, Kinghorn RNLI Lifeboat and Laura Anne Photography will have stalls on Saturday.