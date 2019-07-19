Flower fans set for annual Cupar event

Horticulturalists and gardening enthusiasts will be congregating in the Corn Exchange in Cupar next month to display some of the most colourful flowers and vegetables in the area for the annual Cupar Flower Show.

This year’s theme is ‘Colours of the Rainbow’ in a bid to brighten up the lives of those who make use of the facilities at the Adamson Hospital and Cupar Health Centre as we support the League of Friends as this year’s charity benefactor.

“The variety of exhibitions in flowers, fruit and vegetables will lead the way for the Cupar Flower Show” said Wanda Wheelans, secretary of the show. “But equally, exhibits in floral art, handicrafts and needlework, baking, photography, wine making and preserves will all be major components of event.”

It’s not too late to enter. Entries and staging of exhibits can be made between 3-10pm on August 9.

Have you a nice patio ornament, hanging basket or an old welly that you can set with plants/flowers? Do you grow your own fruit, vegetables or herbs? Or, if you’ve nothing growing in your garden, it’s not too late to bake a loaf, or chill a traybake, or decorate a small wreath.

Fife Bonsai Society members will be hand to offer help and advice to the public, and will also demonstrate the art of bonsai in the lower hall. If you have a specimen or two to join the display and enter the bonsai section, bring them along.

This is an amateur show that is open to everyone of all ages and experience, from the very young (children under 5 up to 16 years) to the more mature covering classes in handicrafts, baking, vegetables, floral art, cut flowers, pot plants, wine, fruit and herbs, and photography.

The schedule can be downloaded from www.cuparflowershow.co.uk

Judging commences at 8.30am on August 10 with the presentation of awards taking place at 4.30pm. Cut flowers that are on display can be reserved for collection at the end of the prize giving for a donation to the charity of the year.