Follow in the footsteps of intrepid explorers in Fife

Explore! Travellers and Trailblazers opened on Saturday and runs until November 10 at Kirkcaldy Galleries.

Locals are invited to follow in the footsteps of intrepid explorers such as Valentina Tereshkova, who at 26 in 1963 was, and still is, the youngest woman to go into space.

People can also check out Ann Bancroft, the first woman to reach the North Pole back in 1986 and who also led the first all-female expedition to the South Pole in 1992.

Visitors can also discover exotic lands and fantastic voyages through the hands-on, family friendly exhibition.

There are lots of fun activities and interactives to enjoy and wonderful things to see, with fascinating objects from places such as Japan, China, South Africa, India and Australia.

Fife twins reveal heartache behind graduation joy People can also meet Rory the Totem Polar Explorer and have fun with thegiant jungle frieze. There are lots of quizzes and games to enjoy as well as a chance to dress up as an exotic bird or butterfly, a pirate or an explorer.

Lesley Lettice, ONFife Cultural Trust curator said: “The exhibition was a great opportunity to do something a bit different with our collections, using amazing objects from around the world to help encourage younger visitors to explore other countries and cultures in a fun, hands-on way. It was enormous fun to work on and I hope our visitors get as much enjoyment as we did putting it together.”

Alongside this, the Galleries are running a programme of events for families with a series of hands-on art and craft drop-in sessions.

Children of all ages can try out some tropical crafts at Jungle Explorers on July 26. Deep Sea Explorers on August 2 will involve making marine-inspired masterpieces. Both workshops are free and run from 10am-12noon.

On August 9 organisers invite young visitors to become space explorers. That session runs from 1.30-3.30pm.