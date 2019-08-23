Follow the Scarecrow Trail in Kingorn when it opens this weekend

Locals are being invited to follow the Scarecrow Trail in Kinghorn when it opens tomorrow (Saturday).

This is the seventh year the annual competition has been held in the village.

The Scarecrow Trail is open from tomorrow (Saturday). Pictured is a family/child entry for this year's event.

This year’s trail features 30 scarecrows and this number includes six local businesses and clubs.

You may also be interested in:

Kirkcaldy all set for its biggest race in 27 years this weekend

Escaped prisoner caught by police in Kirkcaldy

Fife seaside pub named one of best in UK

Liz Mitchell, organiser, said: “We are particularly pleased to welcome participation by people living in the new houses by the Loch - two scarecrows there will compliment those being displayed by The Ecology Centre and Barn at the Loch.

“People can buy a trail map for only one pound from the Community Centre, Co-Op, Harbour View and many other shops in the town. They can then enjoy walking round the town spotting scarecrows!

“The map includes a form to vote for their favourite scarecrows in each category (family/child, adult and business/club).”

She said that the trail launched this weekend and will remain open for a week allowing people to spend time having a look at all the entries and deciding which ones are their favourites.

Liz added: “The Trail is open from Saturday, August 24 until Sunday, September 1, but votes must be submitted by 8pm on Friday, August 30 so we can announce the winners at the Kinghorn in Bloom Village Show on Saturday, August 31.”