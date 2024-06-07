Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Find out how Scotland was formed, which creatures roamed the land and who lived in, visited and invaded the Kingdom of Fife over thousands of years in OnFife’s latest family-friendly exhibition.

Unearthed, which opens tomorrow on Saturday (June 8) at Kirkcaldy Galleries, features a host of rare and exciting objects, from precious stones and fossil fish to beautifully crafted Bronze Age beaker pots and Viking jewellery.

Dig deeper and you will discover some amazing facts – did you know that the land we now call Scotland was probably first formed near the South Pole?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running until November, Unearthed promises something for all ages. There is plenty to see and do: get creative with the dinosaur magnetic mix up; transform yourself into a burrowing bunny or fantastic fox at the dressing up area; try your hand at fossil hunting and find buried treasures in the dig pit.

The exhibition is at Kirkcaldy Galleries (Pics: OnFife)

And when the excitement all gets too much, there is a cosy tree burrow where you can lose yourself in a good storybook and a den where you can watch Mary Anning - The Fossil Lady. The latter is a short film about the famous palaeontologist Mary Anning and her fabulous fossil finds, adapted especially for Unearthed by Fife-based Clydebuilt Puppet Theatre.

“It’s amazing what you can discover when you look under the ground beneath your feet” says exhibition curator Janice Crane. “You never know – you could be standing on top of the remains of dinosaurs or even a hoard of buried treasure!”