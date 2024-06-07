Fossil fish, a den & rare objects in new exhibition on how Scotland was formed
and live on Freeview channel 276
Unearthed, which opens tomorrow on Saturday (June 8) at Kirkcaldy Galleries, features a host of rare and exciting objects, from precious stones and fossil fish to beautifully crafted Bronze Age beaker pots and Viking jewellery.
Dig deeper and you will discover some amazing facts – did you know that the land we now call Scotland was probably first formed near the South Pole?
Running until November, Unearthed promises something for all ages. There is plenty to see and do: get creative with the dinosaur magnetic mix up; transform yourself into a burrowing bunny or fantastic fox at the dressing up area; try your hand at fossil hunting and find buried treasures in the dig pit.
And when the excitement all gets too much, there is a cosy tree burrow where you can lose yourself in a good storybook and a den where you can watch Mary Anning - The Fossil Lady. The latter is a short film about the famous palaeontologist Mary Anning and her fabulous fossil finds, adapted especially for Unearthed by Fife-based Clydebuilt Puppet Theatre.
“It’s amazing what you can discover when you look under the ground beneath your feet” says exhibition curator Janice Crane. “You never know – you could be standing on top of the remains of dinosaurs or even a hoard of buried treasure!”
The exhibition will run until November 3. Kirkcaldy Galleries. It is open every day and admission is free,
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.