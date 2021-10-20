Free bike check session taking place in Kirkcaldy this weekend

If your bike is needing minor adjustments and repairs why not take it along to a free health check in Kirkcaldy this Saturday?

By Debbie Clarke
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 10:47 am

At Dr Bike sessions, experienced mechanics check everything on cycles from wheels, brakes, gears and tyre pressure to lights, racks, pedals, saddles and more. Any minor adjustments they can make, they do it there and then. This may include free replacement of minor wear and tear components.

For more complicated repairs that can't be fixed on site, they will let people know exactly what needs to be done and give them a rough idea of what it should cost at a bike shop.

The event, from 10.00am to 4.00pm, at Templehall Parish Church will be conducted with social distancing measures.

The event is free but booking is required - if your household has more than one bike that needs repairing, please book more than one slot.

Book a slot here

Anyone having trouble booking can email: [email protected] for assistance.

