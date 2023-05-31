Greener Kirkcaldy base in East Fergus Place, Kirkcaldy

On Saturday, June 10, people will learn how to bring more biodiversity to their garden at a free workshop at Ravenscraig Walled Garden. The event is fully-booked but people can join a waiting list for tickets.

On Thursday June 15, there is a free screening of the short documentary Offshore at 7:00pm at Greener Kirkcaldy’s community building at 8 East Fergus Place. The documentary brings together a range of perspectives from people working in offshore oil and gas and renewable energy. It explores what the coming energy transition means for workers and communities around the UK. A discussion about the film and the Just Transition in Scotland and Fife will follow.

Both events are part of Climate Action Fife which brings together individuals, communities, local government and businesses to tackle the climate emergency and make Fife a greener and fairer place to live.

Craig Leitch, senior development worker, Greener Kirkcaldy said: “Climate Action Fife’s partners are encouraging people to tackle the climate emergency in lots of different ways. This includes showing people how to make their gardens more climate-friendly and creating conversations about the climate crisis.

“Our free screening of Offshore is a chance to learn how a Just Transition in the energy industry will affect workers and communities. We hope lots of people will come along to watch this thought-provoking film and join the discussion afterwards.”