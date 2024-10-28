Free music fun day for the family at Kirkcaldy High School
It gets underway at Kirkcaldy High school on Sunday, November 17 and will feature mini workshops and lots of fun - all free of charge.
‘Come and try’ workshop sessions will be available for jumbie jam - mini steel pans - samba, music making for the very young, pipe band drumming and ukulele. There will also be short informal performances by Dysart Colliery Silver Band Ensemble, Aberdour Flutes and students from the school.
The main performance will be a 45-minute family concert given by the highly entertaining, hugely talented and colourful 'Travelling by Tuba', all the way from Manchester. There will be face-painting, a quiz, colouring-in, as well as the FFoM shop selling pens, pencils, notebooks, cards, and 'musical' gifts. Refreshments will also be available.
Doors open at 11.30am. With the fun starting at midday until 4:00pm.
It is open to all ages, families, friends, parents, children, but under 12s must be accompanied.
