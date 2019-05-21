Free Toy Story party at Smyths Toy Superstores this weekend

Smyths Toys Superstores will be hosting a free Toy Story party this Saturday.

To tie in with the upcoming release of Toy Story 4, from 9am in all stores across the country, children, and adults, can enjoy a DJ and free face painting for over 3s.

There will also be free Toy Story 4 minis, posters and LEGO stickers giveaways in all stores (while stocks last).

You can also be in with a chance to win £50 Smyths Toys gift vouchers, on the hour from 9am until 1pm, to spend in-store.

To find out more about the event visit Smyths Toys