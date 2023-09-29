Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dobbies in Dunfermline is supporting the Tree Council’s seed gathering campaign on Sunday when the event will offer children aged 4-10 the chance to learn about "super seeds" and the vital role they play in bettering the environment and wider ecosystem. For more information about how to take part, visit October Little Seedlings Club Workshop.

Seed Gathering Season, a month-long campaign run by The Tree Council, began on the Autumn equinox on September 23, and is a crucial time of year where everyone can get involved in gathering tree seeds, nuts and fruits that will grow to become the next generation of life-giving trees, shrubs and hedgerows.

The workshop will be a fun and interactive morning led by Dobbies’ gardening experts. Children will be introduced to a variety of seeds commonly found in gardens and parks, including pinecones, sycamore and apples.

The free workshop takes place this weekend (Pic: Submitted)

