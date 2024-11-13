The workshop is at the Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy (Pic: Scott Louden)

Locals can make and design their own festive stockings using vinyl at a free workshop in Kirkcaldy.

It takes place at the Adam Smith Theatre on Saturday, December 7 from 11:00am to 1:00pm. It is led by Sara Gillespie of badbishdesign and is open to those aged 12 and over. Spaces are limited to just 10 participants, so booking is essential - and under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.

Sara, from Dundee, founded badbishdesign during the pandemic. She specialises in creating brand identities, strategies, and websites for businesses that want to stand out and put their values front and centre. She believes design should be accessible to everyone and doesn’t have to be exclusive or elitist—anyone can use it to communicate and express their message.

With over 10 years of experience in a wide range of design settings, shea brings a fresh and straightforward approach to her work. More details at onfife.com