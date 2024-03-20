Full programme of events planned for annual Craigencalt Spring Walking Festival

The Craigencalt Spring Walking Festival runs until April 10. (Pic: submitted)

The annual event started yesterday (Wednesday) and runs until April 10.

The festival has walks in and around Kinghorn, Burntisland, Aberdour and Kinghorn and everyone’s invited to put on their walking boots and join in.

The festival aims to encourage people to come along and enjoy a walk in good company and experience some new places to visit.

There are walks covering both coast and countryside in the local area, highlighting some beautiful and interesting places.

All the walks are led by experienced and knowledgeable walk leaders.

The festival programme offers something for everyone and participants can choose from a variety of walks to suit different levels of fitness.

There are shorter historical and local interest walks as well as longer walks for those who can manage something more challenging.

The festival also includes a family walk to visit Frodi, the troll beneath the bridge, and this year he has an Easter egg hunt for his visitors to try.

For more information on the festival programme visit www.craigencalttrust.org.uk or request a detailed programme by emailing [email protected].

All of the events are free, but people are asked to register for walks in advance to avoid disappointment and to give walk leaders an indication of numbers to expect.