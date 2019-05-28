Fun for all the family in Glenrothes this weekend

North Glenrothes Community Council’s (NGCC) Family Funday takes place in Gilvenbank Park this Saturday (June 1).

The community council has given its thanks to Gilvenbank Community Sport Hub ahead of the event, which takes place from 11am to 3pm in the park.

The event is shaping up nicely this year under the watchful eye of NHCC’s new Funday co-ordinator Kenny Crichton with support from Go Glenrothes, North Glen Scout Group, and Fife Migrant Forum.

The ever popular NGCC Big Raffle is, of course, a must with some amazing prizes including dinner, bed and breakfast at Gilvenbank, a pair of tickets to tour the Royal Yacht Britannia, gift vouchers for Kettle Produce, a kids go-kart party for up to 20 people to name but a few.

The draw will commence at 2.30pm with Jenny Gilruth MSP, Councillor Jan Wincott and Councillor Mick Green in attendance.

A spokesman for the event said: “World of Parties are bringing a variety of their ever popular inflatables with unlimited wristbands available for just £8, as well as their under fives inflatable zone which we are delighted to offer free of charge.

“As well as this we are also pleased to offer various free activities including segways, go karts, traditional family games and races, climbing wall and assault course, and also PeachyKeen the Human Energy Business.

“Carnegie Canines are joining us with their display team - there will be an opportunity to join in. There will also be various trade stalls including the Bodyshop, Scentsy, jewellery, candles, and artwork.

“Cobblers the Clown will be providing entertainment throughout the afternoon as well as the Danielle Law School of Dance.

“We have a burger van, ice cream van, and donut van too. North Glen Scout Group will also be running a coffee, cake and candy floss stand. Please feel free to bring a picnic with you.

“Additional parking will be available at the Islamic Education Centre off Pitcoudie Avenue so a massive thank you to them. Come along and join in the fun from 11am.”